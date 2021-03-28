PHOTOS: Week in photos from around the world

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christian worshippers mark Palm Sunday on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A year after coronavirus restrictions halted mass gatherings, Christians are celebrating Holy Week together. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Violinist Victoria Paterson, center, as a man in a wheelchair passes the small stage where she and other professional musicians perform two-hour concerts, seven days a week for vaccinated persons, health care workers at members of the military working at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, which has been converted into a mass vaccination site since mid-January, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
The daughter of a palm vendor reads on a stairway outside a church during Palm Sunday Mass in Caacupe, Paraguay, Sunday, March 28, 2021. As deaths daily average increase during this year’s Holy Week, the government decreed that only 20 people can attend each mass as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Hikers view Fuego Volcano as it erupts, from atop the Acatenango summit in Acatenango, Guatemala on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)
People adjust a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin attached to a balloon during an anniversary celebration of the 2014 Crimean annexation, in Sevastopol, Crimea, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Residents of cities in Crimea and Russia are holding gatherings to commemorate the seventh anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine. The sign reads “Another gave us back the cradle of baptism. March 18, 2014”. (AP Photo)
A migrant boy, center, launches a paper airplane while playing with other migrant children at a plaza near the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge point of entry into the U.S., after being caught trying to sneak into the U.S. and deported, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Reynosa, Mexico. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it’s under control and said he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Municipal workers remove a statue created by an unidentified artist depicting a naked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Habima Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The sculpture sat at the site for a few hours before being removed. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years on March 23. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
An Orthodox Christian Tigrayan refugee who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia’s Tigray region reads prayers with his son in front of a church at the Hamdeyat Transition Center near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Sudan, Tuesday March 16, 2021. Political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated the country’s government exploded in November into war. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
A resident holds his nose and portable radio as he tries to avoid disinfectants sprayed in the neighborhood as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 in Manila, Philippines. The Department of Health has been reporting a surge in infections for more than a week, adding to concerns over a sluggish start of a vaccination campaign that has faced supply problems and public reluctance. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man receives a shot of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at an UNRWA clinic in Gaza City. The Palestinian Authority says it will receive 62,000 coronavirus vaccine doses through a World Health Organization partnership designed to help poor countries. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
A car that was carried by floodwaters leans against a tree in a creek Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Heavy rain across Tennessee flooded homes and roads as a line of severe storms crossed the state. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Attendees wear masks during a children’s fashion show in Beijing on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) protects the ball from Alabama guard John Petty Jr. (23) in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Dana Evans
Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) celebrates a score against the Oregon during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES