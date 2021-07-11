PHOTO/VIDEO: Severe weather seen across New Mexico

Hail found west of Roswell. (Courtesy: Russell Berglund)
La Jara, NM (Courtesy: Rod Herrera)
East of Cloudcroft, NM along Hwy 82 (Courtesy Robert C. Turner)
Hail in Chavez, NM (Courtesy: Maria Isabel Avalos)

