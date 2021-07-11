Skip to content
PHOTO/VIDEO: Severe weather seen across New Mexico
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Jul 11, 2021 / 05:51 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jul 11, 2021 / 05:54 PM MDT
Hail found west of Roswell. (Courtesy: Russell Berglund)
La Jara, NM (Courtesy: Rod Herrera)
East of Cloudcroft, NM along Hwy 82 (Courtesy Robert C. Turner)
Hail in Chavez, NM (Courtesy: Maria Isabel Avalos)
