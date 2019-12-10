Notable Deaths in 2019

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 1989 file photo, actress and animal rights activist Doris Day poses for photos after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award she was presented with at the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in ’60s films, has died, her foundation says. She was 97. The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed Day died early Monday, May 13, 2019, at her Carmel Valley, California, home. (AP Photo, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE comprised a list of notable deaths for the year of 2019.

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2015, file photo, Steve Buscemi, left, and his wife Jo Andres arrive at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Andres, a filmmaker and choreographer, has died. She was 64. Andres was married to Buscemi for more than three decades. Buscemi’s representative, Staci Wolfe, confirmed Andres’ death to The Associated Press on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Carol Channing thanks the audience during her curtain call after the matinee performance of “Hello, Dolly!’ at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York Wednesday Jan. 10, 1996. Channing is celebrating her 4,500 performance of the legendary show. Channing passed away Jan. 15, 2019. She was 97. (AP Photo/Aubrey Reuben)
FILE – In this 1966 file photo, actress Kay Ballard poses in her home in New York. Marguerite Gordon, a friend of Ballard says the actress of the TV series “The Mothers-in-Law,” died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif. she was 93. A boisterous comedian and singer as well as an actress, Ballard appeared in Broadway musicals and nightclubs from New York to Las Vegas. (AP Photo, File)
FILE – This Nov. 19, 2014, file photo shows James Ingram at the 2014 Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles. Ingram, the Grammy-winning singer who launched multiple hits on the R&B and pop charts and earned two Oscar nominations for his songwriting, has died. He was 66. Debbie Allen, and actress and Ingram’s frequent collaborator, announced his death on Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Attempts by The Associated Press to confirm Ingram’s death with his family or representatives have been unsuccessful. (Photo by Brian Dowling/Invision/AP, File)
FILE- In this June 20, 2008, file photo Kristoff St. John accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his work on “The Young and the Restless” at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. John has died at age 52. Los Angeles police were called to John’s home on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, and his body was turned over to the Los Angeles County coroner. The cause of death was not available. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 09: Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson throws out the first pitch before the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 9, 2015 in Washington, DC. Robinson died February 7 at age 83. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 file photo, Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld poses during the Champs Elysee Avenue illumination ceremony for the Christmas season, in Paris. Chanel says Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 its iconic couturier Karl Lagerfeld has died. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 01: Peter Tork of The Monkees performs live on stage at Town Hall on June 1, 2016 in New York City. Tork passed away on February 21, 2019. The cause of death has not been released. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Luke Perry poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. A publicist for Perry says the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has died. He was 52. Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday, March 4, 2019, after suffering a massive stroke. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo shows rapper Nipsey Hussle at an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. Hussle was shot and killed Sunday, March 31, 2019 outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
FILE – In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, actress Georgia Engel answers a question during a panel discussion on the PBS special “Betty White: First Lady of Television” at the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Engel, who was part of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died Friday, April 12, 2019, in Princeton, N.J., at age 70. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2008 file photo, director John Singleton arrives at the 80th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Oscar-nominated filmmaker John Singleton has died at 51, according to statement from his family, Monday, April 29, 2019. He died Monday after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
This Dec. 16, 2015 file photo shows Peter Mayhew, left, and Harrison Ford at the European premiere of the film ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens ‘ in London. Mayhew, who played the rugged, beloved and furry Wookiee Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” films, has died. Mayhew died at his home in north Texas on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 according to a family statement. He was 74. No cause was given. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2001, file photo, Mutual of Omaha’s John Hildenbiddle, left, talks with former nature television show “Wild Kingdom” co-host Jim Fowler in Omaha, Neb. Fowler died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home in Norwalk, Conn. He was 89. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)
FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Peggy Lipton arrives at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Presentation in Los Angeles. Lipton, a star of the groundbreaking late 1960s TV show “The Mod Squad” and the 1990s show “Twin Peaks,” has died of cancer at age 72. Lipton’s daughters Rashida and Kidada Jones say in a statement that Lipton died Saturday, May 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – In this Jan. 6, 1976 file photo, actress and singer Doris Day answers questions in New York, during an interview on the book “Doris Day: Her Own Story,” written by A.E. Hotchner. Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in ’60s films, has died, her foundation says. She was 97. The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed Day died early Monday, May 13, 2019, at her Carmel Valley, California, home.(AP Photo, File)
FILE – A Feb. 15, 1983 file photo shows comedian Tim Conway. Conway, the stellar second banana to Carol Burnett who won four Emmy Awards on her TV variety show, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, after a long illness in Los Angeles, according to his publicist. He was 85. (AP Photo/WF, File)
FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2011, file photo, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr smiles during an NFL football news conference in Dallas. Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi’s powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died. He was 85. The Packers announced Sunday, May 26, 2019, that Starr had died, citing his family. He had been in failing health since suffering a serious stroke in 2014. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE – In this May 25, 2016, file photo, former Boston Red Sox player Bill Buckner looks on prior to a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Boston. Buckner, a star hitter who became known for making one of the most infamous plays in major league history, has died. He was 69. Buckner’s family said in a statement that he died Monday, May 27, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2005, file photo, U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., speaks to a reporter in Jackson, Miss. Seven-term Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who used seniority to steer billions of dollars to his home state of Mississippi, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was 81. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis, File)
Railroad heiress Gloria Vanderbilt Cooper is seen in this January 4, 1964 photograph. She was 95. Her death was announced on June 17, via a CNN report voiced by anchor Anderson Cooper, her son. (AP Photo)
FILE – This 2017 photo provided by Mona Wood-Sword shows Beth Chapman in Honolulu. Chapman, the wife and co-star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Wood-Sword, a family spokeswoman, said in a statement that Chapman died early Wednesday June 26 at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu after an almost 2-year battle with cancer. She was 51. (Mona Wood-Sword via AP, File)
FILE – In this June 13, 2019 file photo Los Angeles Angels’ Tyler Skaggs pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27, Monday, July 1, 2019. Skaggs started the Angels’ game Saturday night against the Athletics. Their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, file)
FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2009, file photo, U.S. actor Rip Torn poses during a photo call for the competition movie “Happy Tears,” at the Berlinale in Berlin. Award-winning television, film and theater actor Torn has died at the age of 88, his publicist announced Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
FILE – This May 5, 1992 file photo shows Texas billionaire Ross Perot laughing after saying “Watch my lips,” in response to reporters asking when he plans to formally enter the presidential race. Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president as a third-party candidate, has died. He was 89. (AP Photo/Richard Drew. File)
3 Apr 1995: Pernell Whitaker stands in the ring before a fight against Julio Cezar Vasquez. Whitaker won the fight. Whitaker died on July 14 after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach, Va. He was 55. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty /Allsport
FILE – In this April 30, 2014 file photo, retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens prepares to testify on the ever-increasing amount of money spent on elections as he appears before the Senate Rules Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Stevens, the bow-tied, independent-thinking, Republican-nominated justice who unexpectedly emerged as the Supreme Court’s leading liberal, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after suffering a stroke Monday. He was 99. (AP Photo, File)
FILE – This 2012 file photo, shows Mitch Petrus of the New York Giants NFL football team. Officials say Petrus, a former Arkansas offensive lineman who later won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants, has died in Arkansas of apparent heat stroke. He was 32. Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs says Petrus died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at a North Little Rock hospital. Hobbs says Petrus had worked outside all day at his family shop, and that his cause of death is listed as heat stroke. (AP Photo/File)
FILE – In this April 26, 2010 file photo, former New York City District Attorney Robert Morgenthau attends a gala launch party in New York. Morgenthau, the longest-serving former Manhattan district attorney who tried mob kingpins, music stars and white-collar criminals and inspired a character on ‘Law & Order’ has died. He was 99. His wife, Lucinda Franks, told The New York Times that Morgenthau died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at a Manhattan hospital after a short illness. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin, File)
In this June 3, 2014 photo, Disney legend Russi Taylor stands amidst the long shadows at the Disney Legend Plaza at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. Taylor, an actress who for more than three decades gave voice to Minnie Mouse, has died on Friday, July 26, 2019, at age 75. Walt Disney Co. chairman Bob Iger announced Taylor’s death in a statement Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via AP)
FILE – This April 25, 2019 file photo shows actor Cameron Boyce at WE Day California in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles coroners officials said Tuesday, July 30, 2019, that Boyce died unexpectedly from epilepsy. He was pronounced dead at his home on July 6. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – In this Dec. 16, 2012, file photo, Nick Buoniconti, former Miami Dolphins player and member of the 1972 undefeated team, in introduced during the half time show of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Miami. Pro Football Hall of Fame middle linebacker Nick Buoniconti, an undersized overachiever who helped lead the Miami Dolphins to the NFL’s only perfect season, has died at the age of 78. Bruce Bobbins, a spokesman for the Buoniconti family, said he died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Bridgehampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, FIle)
FILE – In this June 4, 1995 file photo, Harold Prince holds his Tony award for best director in a musical for “Show Boat,” at Broadway’s Minskoff Theater in New York. Prince, who pushed the boundaries of musical theater with such groundbreaking shows as “The Phantom of the Oepra,” “Cabaret,” “Company” and “Sweeney Todd” and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after a brief illness in Reykjavik, Iceland. He was 91. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE – In this April 5, 1994 file photo, Toni Morrison as she holds an orchid at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. The Nobel Prize-winning author has died. Publisher Alfred A. Knopf says Morrison died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was 88. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 file photo, Peter Fonda presents the Desert Palm achievement award at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, in Palm Springs, Calif. Fonda, the son of a Hollywood legend who became a movie star in his own right both writing and starring in counterculture classics like “Easy Rider,” has died. His family says in a statement that Fonda died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at his home in Los Angeles. He was 79. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – In this Aug. 1, 2015 file photo, Chairman of the board of Americans for Prosperity David Koch speaks at the Defending the American Dream summit hosted by Americans for Prosperity at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. Koch, a major donor to conservative causes and educational groups, has died on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. He was 79. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
FILE – In this Jan. 1987 file photo, Actress Valerie Harper laughs during an interview in New York. Valerie Harper, who scored guffaws and stole hearts as Rhoda Morgenstern on back-to-back hit sitcoms in the 1970s, has died, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was 80. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2010 file photo, Eddie Money sings the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game between Kansas and Missouri in Lawrence, Kan. Eddie Money died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The singer had announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, Ric Ocasek of the Cars arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year event at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. Ocasek, famed frontman for The Cars rock band, has been found dead in a New York City apartment. The New York City police department said officers responding to a 911 call found the 75-year-old Ocasek on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
WASHINGTON – FEBRUARY 10: Journalist Cokie Roberts appears at the National Press Foundation’s 26th annual awards dinner on February 10, 2009 in Washington, DC. Charles Gibson of ABC News won this year’s Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)
FILE – This June 18, 2015 file photo shows Robert Hunter at the 46th Annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York. Hunter, the man behind the poetic and mystical words for many of the Grateful Dead’s finest songs, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his Northern California home, according to Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart. He was 78. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – In this Nov.14, 2006 file photo, French President Jacques Chirac poses with residents during his visit to Amiens, northern France. Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at 86. He passed away on September 26 in Paris.(AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
FILE – This Feb. 12, 2017 file photo shows songwriter and producer busbee at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Warner Records sent out a statement on Sunday saying busbee, whose real name was Michael James Ryan, died, but no cause of death or date was given. He was 43. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – This Dec. 8, 2013, file photo shows Jessye Norman at the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Norman was remembered as a force of nature as thousands filled the Metropolitan Opera House on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, for a celebration of the soprano, who died Sept. 30 at age 74. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – This 1972 file image shows singer and actress Diahann Carroll. Carroll died, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home in Los Angeles after a long bout with cancer. She was 84. (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File)
FILE – In this Monday, March 18, 2013 file photo, Robert Forster arrives at the LA premiere of “Olympus Has Fallen” at the ArcLight Theatre in Los Angeles. Forster, the handsome character actor who got a career resurgence and Oscar-nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in “Jackie Brown,” has died at age 78. Forster’s agent Julia Buchwald says he died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at home in Los Angeles of brain cancer. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 7, 2008 file photo, British musician Ginger Baker performs at the ‘Zildjian Drummers Achievement Awards’ at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London. The family of drummer Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive British musician who was best known for his time with the power trio Cream, says he died, Sunday Oct. 6, 2019. He was 80. (AP Photo/MJ Kim, File)
FILE – This Oct. 14, 2004 file photo shows actor Bill Macy at the premiere of the movie “Surviving Christmas,” in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Macy, who starred opposite Bea Arthur in the 1970s sitcom “Maude,” died Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, friend Matt Beckoff said Friday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE – In this April 27, 2017, file photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Many faith leaders, activists and politicians in Baltimore have one thing in common: They were mentored by Cummings. Cummings, who died Thursday Oct. 17. He was 68. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE – In an April 11, 2016 file photo, Congressman John Conyers is seen during a ceremony for former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, in Detroit. Detroit police say the former congressman died at his home on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. He was 90. ((AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE – In a Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 file photo, Brian Tarantina arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, in Los Angeles. Tarantina, a character actor whose most recent role was in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” has died in his Manhattan home. The New York Police Department says officers responded to the apartment on West 51st Street shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. They found Tarantina on his couch, fully clothed but unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 60.( Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2002, file photo, actress Shelley Morrison arrives to the NBC’s television series “Will & Grace,” 100th episode celebration at the Falcon restaurant in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles. Morrison, an actress with a 50-year career who was best known for playing a memorable maid on “Will and Grace,” has died. Publicist Lori DeWaal says Morrison died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure. She was 83. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE – This April 3, 1980 file photo shows Ron Leibman, from left, his wife Linda Lavin, playwright Neil Simon and Dinah Manoff in New York following the opening of the play “I Ought to be in Pictures.” Leibman, who appeared in movies, theater and television in a career that spanned six decades and won a Tony for Tony Kushner’s iconic play ”Angels in America,” has died after an illness at age 82. Leibman’s agent, Robert Attermann, said the actor died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)
FILE – This Nov. 9, 2013, file photo shows Rene Auberjonois at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration in Los Angeles. Auberjonois, a prolific actor best known for his roles on the television shows “Benson” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and his part in the 1970 film “M.A.S.H.” playing Father Mulcahy, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was 79. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – In this April 7, 2016, file photo Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, left, and former Federal Reserve chairs Ben Bernanke, center, and Paul Volcker, right, react as they listen to former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan appearing via video conference, during a panel discussion in New York. Volcker, the former Federal Reserve chairman died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, according to his office, He was 92. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Caroll Spinney, right, who portrays “Sesame Street” characters Oscar The Grouch, left, and Big Bird, and who will recieve a lifetime achievement award at the Daytime Emmys Friday, arrives for the Daytime Emmy nominee party at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles Thursday, April 27, 2006. Spinney died Dec. 8, 2019 (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 09: Pete Frates attends the Sportsman Of The Year 2014 Ceremony on December 9, 2014 in New York City. Frates died Dec. 9. He was 34 years old. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

