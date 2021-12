NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you've tuned in to the news any time throughout 2021, you probably know that there is a lot of violent crime in New Mexico and in Albuquerque in particular. The city has seen a record number of homicides, and KRQE News 13 has been reporting on the topic from the beginning. But now, we wanted to take a deeper look into the issue with a new data-focused series: "New Mexico Crime."

It's easy to see that violent crime has risen — but far more challenging to understand exactly why. There are so many different people, government agencies, and factors that can push crime rates up or down. There are the obvious players: law enforcement agencies and criminals. But there are many more behind-the-scenes actors that shape the state's criminal justice system. In this series, you'll hear from state legislators who have crafted gun laws. You'll hear from attorneys working to prosecute, or defend, accused criminals. You'll read testimony from victims and from people working to help victims. And of course, you'll see the in-depth data that helps put all of these voices in context.