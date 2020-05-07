Skip to content
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends lockdown in Gallup until Sunday
Historical photos of 1918 Influenza
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
May 7, 2020 / 03:16 PM MDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2020 / 03:16 PM MDT
Influenza victims in emergency hospital at Camp Funston, Fort Riley, Kansas, 1918 B&W photo
This Library of Congress photo shows a demonstration at the Red Cross Emergency Ambulance Station in Washington, D.C., during the influenza pandemic of 1918. Science has ticked off some major accomplishments over the last century. The world learned about viruses, cured various diseases, made effective vaccines, developed instant communications and created elaborate public-health networks. Yet in many ways, 2020 is looking like 1918, the year the great influenza pandemic raged. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division via AP)
FILE – In this Oct. 19, 1918 file photo provide by the U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command a sign is posted at the Naval Aircraft Factory in Philadelphia that indicates, the Spanish Influenza was then extremely active. Science has ticked off some major accomplishments over the last century. The world learned about viruses, cured various diseases, made effective vaccines, developed instant communications and created elaborate public-health networks. Yet in many ways, 2020 is looking like 1918, the year the great influenza pandemic raged. (U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command via AP)
In this photo released by Special Collections, Bailey-Howe Library, University of Vermont, beds are lined up in the gymnasium at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt. The gymnasium was converted into an infirmary to accommodate sick students during the outbreak of the Spanish influenza, a pandemic that killed an estimated 30 to 40 million people worldwide. (AP Photo/Special Collections, Bailey-Howe Library, University of Vermont) )
FILE- This Aug. 16, 1957 file photo shows Dr. Joseph Ballinger giving Marjorie Hill, a nurse at Montefiore Hospital in New York, the first Asian flu vaccine shot to be administered in New York. U.S. health officials say swine flu could strike up to 40 percent of Americans over the next two years and as many as several hundred thousand could die if a vaccine campaign and other measures aren’t successful. The infection estimates are based on a flu pandemic from 1957, which killed nearly 70,000 in the United States but was not as severe as the infamous Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-19. (AP Photo/File)
In this 1918 photo made available by the Library of Congress, volunteer nurses from the American Red Cross tend to influenza patients in the Oakland Municipal Auditorium, used as a temporary hospital. As scientists mark the 100th anniversary of the Spanish influenza pandemic, labs around the country are hunting better vaccines to boost protection against ordinary winter flu and guard against future pandemics, too. (Edward A. “Doc” Rogers/Library of Congress via AP)
27th February 1919: A woman wearing a flu mask during the flu epidemic which followed the First World War. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
A man sprays a bus of the London General Omnibus Co, with anti-flu preparation, in an attempt to kill the virus during the flu epidemic which followed the First World War, London, 2nd March 1920. (Photo by H. F. Davis/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
A man spraying the top of a bus with an anti-flu virus during an epidemic which followed World War I. (Photo by Davis/Getty Images)
Policemen stand in a street in Seattle, Washington, wearing protective masks made by the Seattle Chapter of the Red Cross, during the influenza epidemic in 1918. (National Archives)
Combating influenza in Seattle in 1918, workers wearing masks on their faces in a Red Cross room. (National Archives)
A typist wears her influenza mask in October of 1918. Worried by the hold that disease had taken in New York City, practically all workers covered their faces in gauze masks as a protection against disease. (National Archives)
An emergency hospital set up in Brookline, Massachusetts, to care for influenza cases, photographed in October of 1918. (National Artchives)
