NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s capital city has a long history. Santa Fe’s Plaza was founded by the Spanish in 1609 as a strategic location for defense. It also served as the Santa Fe trail’s endpoint marker after Mexico gained independence.
Larry Barker’s recent story, “New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 150 years ago,” talks about a lost treasure trove buried 155 years ago in Santa Fe. Below are some historic photos of the Santa Fe Plaza.
View more historical photos of Santa Fe Plaza at https://www.nmhistorymuseum.org/collections/photo-archives/.