Halloween weekend around the world
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Oct 30, 2021 / 06:43 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 30, 2021 / 06:49 PM MDT
Two people dressed as Zombies participate in a 'Zombie Walk' on the Halloween weekend, in central Kyiv, Ukraine Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A child pose for photos with a worker dressed up in costume on the eve of Halloween at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. While Halloween is not traditionally celebrated in mainland China, businesses use the celebration to bring in customers and create a festive spirit. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Children dressed in costumes on the eve of Halloween at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. While Halloween is not traditionally celebrated in mainland China, businesses use the celebration to bring in customers and create a festive spirit. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Students from Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., walk through the "Enchanted Forest" behind the school on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, that was created by fellow students and staff. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
One of the pumpkins from a carving contest at the 15th annual Pediatric Halloween Parade at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 in Fountain Valley, Calif. Pediatric patients were able to take part in Halloween festivities and receive non-candy goodies donated by staff and the community. (Mark Rightmire Register/SCNG)/The Orange County Register via AP)/The Orange County Register via AP)
Fountain Valley Police Officers Jessica Lee, left, and Danielle Fermin pose for a photo as they try on the Grocery Outlet pumpkin heads following the 15th annual Pediatric Halloween Parade at the Fountain Valley Regional Hospital iFriday, Oct. 29, 2021 n Fountain Valley, Calif. Pediatric patients at the hospital were able to take part in Halloween festivities and receive non-candy goodies donated by staff and the community. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)
People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, dress in costumes on the eve of Halloween in Hong Kong, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
People dress in costumes inspired by the Netflix original Korean series "Squid Game" on the eve of Halloween in Hong Kong, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Woman dress in costumes inspired by the Netflix original Korean series "Squid Game" pose for a photo, on the eve of Halloween in Hong Kong, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
People wear zombie make-up and outfits as they participate in the Zombie Walk 2021, part of Halloween weekend in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
People wear zombie make-up and outfits as they participate in the Zombie Walk 2021, part of Halloween weekend in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Students from Sutton Elementary School cheer as they turn the corner on Lewis Lane headed back to school on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, during a Red Ribbon/Halloween parade through the neighborhood in Owensboro, Ky. (Alan Warren/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)
People dress in costumes pose for a photo, during the eve of Halloween in Hong Kong, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Two people dressed as Zombies participate in a 'Zombie Walk' on the Halloween weekend, in central Kyiv, Ukraine Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A person dressed as a Zombie poses for a photo as she participates in a 'Zombie Walk' on the Halloween weekend, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
