Halloween weekend around the world

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Friday in an attempt to stop the vaccine mandate that was issued for Federal contractors. In the 34-page lawsuit, Paxton argues that the Federal government does not have the authority to "Strip individuals of their choice to get the vaccine or not."

Under the order, companies that have contracts with the Federal Government must make their employees get vaccinated by December 8th - with no option for testing. If the employees do not comply with the mandate, they face losing their jobs.