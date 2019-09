President Donald Trump returned to New Mexico on Monday night for his 2020 reelection campaign at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Parking lots begin to fill in as crowds begin to show up for President Trump at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

People lining up in front of the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Vendors gather to sell various President Trump merchandise ahead of his Presidential rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Vendors gather to sell various President Trump merchandise ahead of his Presidential rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Vendors gather to sell various President Trump merchandise ahead of his Presidential rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Vendors gather to sell various President Trump merchandise ahead of his Presidential rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Vendors gather to sell various President Trump merchandise ahead of his Presidential rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Peaceful protestors begin to show up to have their voices heard against the President.

Lines begin to fill as the day progresses and people wait to hear the President speak.

Some people camped out all day, just to get a chance to hear President Trump speak.

Crowds are starting to fill in the Santa Ana Star Center.

President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign manager, Brad Parscale, speaks to the crowd as they wait in anticipation for President Donald Trump’s visit.

Crowds burst into loud cheers and applause as President Trump walks onto the stage.

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd. His speech covered topics from trade policy to cutting regulations, building the wall, and investing in the military.

Crowds cheering and applauding the President.