PHOTOS: Funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Apr 17, 2021 / 02:56 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Apr 17, 2021 / 02:59 PM MDT
The royal family members and guests sit socially distanced as the flag-draped coffin sits on a bier, center, during the funeral for Britain Prince Philip inside St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP)
Queen Elizabeth watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
The coffin is carried inside the St George’s Chapel for the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via AP)
The gun salute in Gibralter, Saturday April 17, 2021, to mark a minute’s silence on the day of Britain’s Prince Philip’s funeral. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Cpl Connor Payne RAF/Ministry of Defence via AP)
The coffin is carried up the steps of St George’s Chapel during the procession of Britain Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Arthur Edwards/Pool via AP)
The coffin is carried inside the St George’s Chapel for the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via AP)
People observe a minute’s silence for Britain’s Prince Philip at Piccadilly Circus in London Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday, April 9 aged 99. His funeral service is taking place at St. George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle Saturday. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP)
Prince Charles with other family members follows the coffin during a procession arriving at St George’s Chapel for the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Paul Edwards/Pool via AP)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II follows the coffin in a car as it makes its way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)
From front left, Britain’s Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew. Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Earl of Snowdon, and Tim Laurence follow the coffin in a ceremonial procession for the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Alastair Grant/Pool via AP)
Members of the military during the procession ahead of Britain Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via AP)
Prince William, left, Prince Harry, and Peter Phillips, right, follow the coffin during a procession arriving at St George’s Chapel for the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Mark Large/Pool via AP)
Family members follow the coffin during a procession arriving at St George’s Chapel for the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Mark Large/Pool via AP)
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon observes a minute’s silence outside Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, April 17, 2021, to mark the start of the funeral service of Britain’s Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Andy Buchanan/PA via AP)(/PA via AP)
Daniel Hawthorne, left, and Adam Simpson from Hillsborough play the Lambeg drum as a tribute for Britain’s Prince Philip at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, Saturday, April 17, 2021, on the day of Prince Philip’s funeral. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
