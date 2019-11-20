Skip to content
Cranes take flight! Photos from the 32nd annual Festival of the Cranes
Photo Galleries
by:
Haylee Knippel
Posted:
Nov 20, 2019 / 06:22 AM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2019 / 04:11 PM MST
Water fowl come and go in Bosque del Apache near Socorro, N.M. ahead of the 32nd annual Festival of the Cranes (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Cameras at the ready! Photographer John Olsen captures water fowl at Bosque del Apache near Socorro, N.M. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Sunrise at Bosque del Apache Wildlife Refuge (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Cranes land at the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Cranes feed at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Photographer captures water fowl at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
A calm morning at Bosque del Apache ahead of the Festival of the Cranes. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Photographers from all across the world gather to take photos of water fowl at the annual Festival of the Cranes. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Cranes at the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge resting before take off. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Lift off! A Sandhill Crane takes off at the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Photographers from all across the world gather to take photos of water fowl at the annual Festival of the Cranes. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Cranes stretch their legs before hunting for food at the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
