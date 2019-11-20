Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies
Cranes take flight! Photos from the 32nd annual Festival of the Cranes

Photo Galleries

Water fowl come and go in Bosque del Apache near Socorro, N.M. ahead of the 32nd annual Festival of the Cranes (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Cameras at the ready! Photographer John Olsen captures water fowl at Bosque del Apache near Socorro, N.M. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Sunrise at Bosque del Apache Wildlife Refuge (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Cranes land at the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Cranes feed at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Photographer captures water fowl at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
A calm morning at Bosque del Apache ahead of the Festival of the Cranes. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Photographers from all across the world gather to take photos of water fowl at the annual Festival of the Cranes. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Cranes at the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge resting before take off. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Lift off! A Sandhill Crane takes off at the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Photographers from all across the world gather to take photos of water fowl at the annual Festival of the Cranes. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)
Cranes stretch their legs before hunting for food at the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge. (KRQE Digital Reporter | Haylee Knippel)

