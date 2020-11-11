PHOTOS: A glimpse of life during the 20s to 40s in Albuquerque, NM

Photo Galleries

Photos courtesy of the Albuquerque Museum

Posted: / Updated:

In 1940 Albuquerque was a town of 35,000. After the war, the city experienced a building boom, and by 1950 the population had tripled. But Albuquerque’s growth and prosperity were overshadowed by the stain of blatant racism. In a KRQE News 13 Investigation, Albuquerque’s dirty little secret, Larry Barker reveals that beginning in the 1920’s and continuing for another 30 years, scores of newly developed neighborhoods, from the West Mesa to the Sandia foothills, were designated ‘whites only.’ Some of the city’s most fashionable addresses specifically excluded minority ownership and included homes in Nob Hill, the UNM area, the Albuquerque Country Club neighborhood (Huning Castle), and Ridgecrest.

In this collection of photos from the 20s to 40s, catch a glimpse of what life was like around Albuquerque. 

  • Shamrock Gas. Albuquerque Museum
  • Sellers Nob Hill Sign. Albuquerque Museum
  • Segregated Cinema Entrance. Albuquerque Museum
  • Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Channell Graham
  • Albuquerque Museum
  • Monta Vista Kids. Albuquerque Museum
  • This is Ted Davis’ Texaco gas station at 1124 South Broadway from around 1949. The photograph is on a display at United South Broadway Corporation with other historic photographs showing African American culture in the South Broadway neighborhood. (Courtesy of United South Broadway Corporation)
  • Albuquerque Museum, Courtesy United South Broadway Corp
  • Albuquerque Museum, Courtesy United South Broadway Corp
  • PA1997.024.009.A Four-piece ensemble music group, ca. 1940. Albuquerque Museum, gift of Mrs. Lowrey through Rita Powdrell
  • PA1997.024.008.A Ira Thomas holding a trumpet at a microphone, ca. 1940. Albuquerque Museum, gift of Mrs. Lowrey through Rita Powdrell
  • PA1997.024.007.A Chester Smaulding in the kitchen of The Peacock Lounge, ca. 1950. Albuquerque Museum, gift of Mrs. Lowrey through Rita Powdrell
  • PA1997.024.006.A Drummer and a piano player, ca. 1940. Albuquerque Museum, gift of Mrs. Lowrey through Rita Powdrell
  • PA1997.024.005.A Piano player, ca. 1940. Albuquerque Museum, gift of Mrs. Lowrey through Rita Powdrell
  • PA1997.024.004.A The Osborne Band playing at Morgan Nite Club, March 21, 1945. Albuquerque Museum, gift of Mrs. Lowrey through Rita Powdrell
  • Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Mrs. Clarence Higgins
  • Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Mrs. Clarence Higgins
  • Albuquerque Museum, Gift of John Airy
  • Albuquerque Museum, Gift of John Airy
  • Albuquerque Museum, Gift of John Airy
  • Albuquerque Museum, Gift of John Airy
  • Albuquerque Museum, Gift of John Airy
  • Albuquerque Museum, Gift of John Airy
  • 1982.180.340 West Central, near Coors Boulevard, ca. 1949. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of John Airy
  • 1982.180.346 Central Avenue from near Fifth Street, ca. 1950. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of John Airy
  • 1982.180.348 Central Avenue near Fourth Street, ca. 1950. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of John Airy
  • Albuquerque Museum, Gift of John Airy
  • Albuquerque Museum, Gift of John Airy
  • Albuqerque Museum, Gift of Bob Davis Photography
  • Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Bob Davis Photography
  • Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.185.834 Kirtland Air Force Base Housing Development, November 1949. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.185.814 Kirtland Air Force Base Trailer Park, November 1949. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • PA1980.185.615 Girls practice weaving at a youth center at 222 East Tijeras Avenue, July 1949. Albuquerque Museum, gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.185.434 Albuquerque Public Library bookmobile at Alvarado Elementary School, February 1949. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.916 Construction workers , March 1946. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.754 Burton Drive, August 1945. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.747 North Vassar, August, 1945. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.602 Postal delivery to Rural Route 2, March 1945. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.602 Postal delivery to Rural Route 2, March 1945. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.393 1709 West Park Avenue, March 1942. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.278 Balay Apartments at 401 South Fourteenth Street, September 23, 1939. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.260 1503 West Silver Avenue Northwest, May 21, 1939. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.244 Construction of a house in Albuquerque (neighborhood unknown), April 26, 1939. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.241 Construction workers in the yard of a brick home, May 1939. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.239 Construction of a house in Albuquerque (neighborhood unknown), April 26, 1939. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.225 1215 Gold Avenue Southwest, January 27, 1939. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.207 215 Cedar Street Northeast, October 1938. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.180 1020 Parkland Place Southeast, May 25, 1938. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.145 912 Ridgecrest Drive, January 1938. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.141 1804 East Gold Avenue, January 1938. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.126 Los Alamos subdivision, January 1938. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • 1980.061.041 1007 Ridgecrest Drive, November 1936. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • PA2006.031.002 Mount Olive Baptist Church Choir, 1952. Albuquerque Museum, gift of Nancy Tucker. Albuquerque Museum, Gift of Albuquerque National Bank
  • Albuquerque Museum
  • Albuquerque Museum
  • PA2006.031.002 Mount Olive Baptist Church Choir, 1952. Albuquerque Museum, gift of Nancy Tucker
  • PA2003.020.012 Camp cooks, ca. 1930. Albuquerque Museum, gift of Nancy Tucker
  • PA2001.059.042 Two women and two boys in Roosevelt Park, ca. 1950. Albuquerque Museum, museum purchase
  • PA1982.128.221 Porters and a maid at Alvarado Hotel pose with Rin Tin Tin, ca. 1925. Albuquerque Museum, gift of Albuquerque Public Library
  • PA1981.125.163 Portrait of a woman, ca. 1920. Albuquerque Museum, gift of Tom Hatton
  • Albuquerque Museum
  • U.S. Supreme Court ( 1949)
  • U.S. Supreme Court (1926)
  • Albuquerque Museum

LARRY BARKER INVESTIGATES: RACIAL COVENANTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss