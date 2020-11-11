PHOTOS: A glimpse of life during the 20s to 40s in Albuquerque, NM

In 1940 Albuquerque was a town of 35,000. After the war, the city experienced a building boom, and by 1950 the population had tripled. But Albuquerque’s growth and prosperity were overshadowed by the stain of blatant racism. In a KRQE News 13 Investigation, Albuquerque’s dirty little secret, Larry Barker reveals that beginning in the 1920’s and continuing for another 30 years, scores of newly developed neighborhoods, from the West Mesa to the Sandia foothills, were designated ‘whites only.’ Some of the city’s most fashionable addresses specifically excluded minority ownership and included homes in Nob Hill, the UNM area, the Albuquerque Country Club neighborhood (Huning Castle), and Ridgecrest.

In this collection of photos from the 20s to 40s, catch a glimpse of what life was like around Albuquerque.