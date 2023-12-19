ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amusement parks across the country are beginning to employ more immersive technology to wow their guests. In Albuquerque, the marriage of art and engineering is front and center at Electric Playhouse.

Sitting just off of I-40 on Albuquerque’s westside is a 24,000-square-foot immersive experience that relies on a one-of-a-kind avatar in gameplay: you. Electric Playhouse opened its doors in February 2020.

The brain-child of Albuquerque native Brandon Garrett, the attraction features sixteen rooms and a wide array of interactive experiences that change with the push of a button. “We bring people together through technology, and so we developed a number of gamified experiences where the walls and floors react to your movement. So it’s a really great experience for all ages,” says Garrett. While thousands of guests have taken part in the space’s interactive experiences, you may be wondering how it works.

At the core of the playhouse’s attraction is a technology that hit the market in 2010: the Xbox Kinect. The peripheral uses a combination of cameras, infrared projectors, and detectors that can sense bodies and objects in a three-dimensional space. The data then creates calculations that are turned into real-time gestures and environments, responding directly to the motion being picked up.

“So everywhere anybody is standing is like a blob, and we have to create games and experiences based on where those blobs are and where they are not,” says Simone Segle, one of the creative engineers tasked with developing games and experiences based on the Kinect’s data. She says each room contains more than a dozen sensors, projectors, and computers that are all working seamlessly to create the interactive canvas.

Segle says it can take anywhere from a couple of weeks to a month to develop one of the playhouse’s games or experiences. “We’re kind of starting from something that you can’t really knock off…because it’s so new that we have to try and develop as we’re going along.”

The calculations are processed in what the engineers call a point cloud. Married to weekly calibrations of the projectors and sensors, the end result is a fully immersive experience for guests of all ages. “We can take one box and be almost anything you can imagine, from games, dining experiences, concerts, and really interesting private events where we can just customize the whole space,” says Garrett.

While the playhouse will keep its headquarters in Albuquerque, Garrett says the company is hoping to expand into other large markets down the road. “We kind of fall into the category of location-based entertainment. Right? And I think interactivity is really, I think, what’s next,” adds Garrett.

With the addition of kiosks to allow players to choose their own activities, fully customizable dining and party experiences, and a team of designers continually crafting new experiences, the lights are shining bright at Electric Playhouse. The playhouse staff are gearing up for 2024 with all new experiences and packages.