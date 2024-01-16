NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Researchers and engineers at New Mexico Tech are working on the next generation of drone technology. But the future of these unmanned vehicles is inspired by something more down-to-earth: Mother Nature.

While it may be decades before man ever sets foot on Mars, once we get there, don’t expect a welcoming committee. With high radiation, sub-zero temperatures, and toxic dust, the extreme conditions on Mars make it a hard location for any species to inhabit. Due to the aforementioned factors, space agencies are looking below ground for future habitation in Mars’ lava tubes.

One difficulty with this research is that most robotic vehicles are too large to fit through the vents to the caves for exploration. That is where drones come into play.\

Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian at New Mexico Tech has spent years developing drones of all shapes and sizes. KRQE News 13 covered some of his prior research when Dr. Hassanalian created taxidermy bird drones.

However, the bird drones are just the tip of the iceberg. Drones that mimic the behavior of roly polies or dandelions could hold the key to the future colonization of Mars. “So then, those robots can disperse those dandelion seeds. They can collect information – temperature, humidity, pressure – and we can now, we will know what’s going on in the subsurface of Mars,” says Hassanalian.

Dr. Hassanalian says there are about 50 different types of drones on the market these days, and they have more than 200 applications; his research is looking to expand both of those numbers even further.

The new drones are not just limited to airborne technology; researchers are making drones resembling dragonflies, spiders, and even jellyfish. The research the scientists have been working on at New Mexico Tech focuses largely on the natural world. Biomimicry and bioinspiration, as Dr. Hassanalian says, use the blueprints provided by Mother Nature to develop next-generation drones.

Hassanalian says application of the drone technology could be as menial as maintenance and observation or as vital as first response in emergencies. New Mexico Tech’s work on biodrones is pushing the limits and offering a new perspective to life on Mars.