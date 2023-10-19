NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NewSpace Nexus’ October 19 fun fact is that the New Mexico Museum of Space History is a pillar of space record preservation. The Alamogordo museum has a long-standing mission: “To inspire and educate, to promote and preserve, and to honor the pioneers of space exploration.”

The New Mexico Museum of Space History was dedicated as the International Space Hall of Fame’s museum on October 5, 1976. It is an affiliate of the Smithsonian, is supported by the International Space Hall of Fame Foundation, and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

The “New Mexico Space Trail” was created by the museum; an interactive map on the museum’s website displays 52 historic sites throughout the state that have contributed to space and technology. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and is closed on Tuesday. To learn more, click here.