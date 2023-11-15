Did you know the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired helped with the space program? Wednesday’s NewSpace Nexus fun fact is that the then-called Holloman Aeromedical Laboratory used the pool at the school for the blind to test zero-g.

To complete the testing, researchers fabricated a seat on a long pole and then placed the test subject in the school’s pool to test spinning and disorientation. The proximity of the school to the Holloman Laboratory made it perfect for this type of space research.