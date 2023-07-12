NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Did you know that Spaceport America is the first commercial facility of its kind? It provides capabilities for commercial space engineering operations, manufacturing, and testing, as well as serving as a launch site.

Wednesday’s NewSpace Nexus fun fact is that Spaceport America features 6,000 square miles of surface and unlimited restrictions on airspace. The White House is the only other location with unlimited restrictions on airspace.

Located right here in New Mexico, Spaceport America sits at 4,600 feet above sea level – making it that much closer to space. With 340 days of sunshine and low humidity, the Land of Enchantment provides the perfect space for testing on the spaceport’s 12,000-foot runway.

Spaceport America officially opened on October 18, 2011, and the visitor center in Truth or Consequences became fully accessible to the public on June 24, 2015. The first rocket launch at Spaceport America occurred on Saptember 25, 2006.