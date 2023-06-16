NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has played a prominent role over the years when it comes to the space race. As the final frontier gets more players in the game, a non-profit based in New Mexico is looking to create a nexus of research and development with the Land of Enchantment at its center.

Humanity is in the midst of a celestial revolution. Companies like Virgin Galactic are pushing the boundaries of how we understand and explore the heavens. We’ve come a long way to stand on the precipice of commercial space travel considered by most to be the father of modern rocketry, Robert Goddard brought his research to New Mexico in 1930. His contributions to the technology were later seen in the V2 Rocket. One hundred of the German-engineered weapons were transported to White Sands after World War II as part of “Operation Paperclip.”

The research that happened in the late 1940s led to next-generation vehicles like the rockets that ultimately took men to the moon. Fast-forward to 1982, and White Sands again was front and center with Space Shuttle Columbia touching down after being diverted from Edwards Air Force Base in California.

In 2011 Spaceport America opened its doors for business, ushering in a new chapter for the space industry.

New Mexico’s skin in the game is firing up yet again, thanks to the nonprofit organization NewSpace Nexus. Former Air Force Research Labs Engineer Casey DeRaad, established NewSpace New Mexico with three basic goals. “The first goal was we need to build some kind of council or some kind of gathering where all these organizations to come together,” said DeRaad.

Thus, the NewSpace Alliance was born, which now has 240 organizations involved. The second goal was to get organizations connected to each other. The third goal was to get organizations connected to funders.

This spring, NewSpace adopted a new moniker, NewSpace Nexus. The nonprofit’s goal is to link these satellite businesses with one another, building a thriving Nexus of space professionals here in New Mexico.

Nationally recognized institutions for research and development, universities training the next generation of STEM professionals, and a home base in NewSpace bringing it all together.