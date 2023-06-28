NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico played a major role in how the first astronauts came to be in the United States. NASA chose Dr. William Randolph Lovelace II to design and conducts tests for potential astronauts at the Lovelace clinic in Albuquerque. Lovelace had been developing oxygen equipment for pilots in high-altitude flights since the late 1930s.

Beginning in 1959, the astronaut candidates came to the Lovelace clinic in groups of six. Each group was tested for seven days with each day’s tests lasting 11 hours or more. Lovelace described the program as “one of the toughest medical examinations in history.”

The process not only revealed the overall health of each candidate but also provided baseline measurements that could be compared with post-spaceflight examinations to identify any possible physical effects. Of the 32 candidates examined at the Lovelace clinic, 18 passed “with no medical reservation.” After psychological examinations and physical stress tests in Ohio and further interviews, seven men were chosen to be America’s first astronauts.