To highlight New Mexico aerospace, New Mexico Living featured a fun fact about space: The first ever photograph of Earth from space was taken on Oct. 24, 1946, from a rocket that had been launched from the White Sands Missile Range here in New Mexico.

A newsreel from the National Archives shows the event. The video shows the camera being prepared and the rocket being launched from the missile range. The newsreel shows the perspective shift from an on-ground camera to the camera on the rocket, providing a groundbreaking new view at that time, showing Earth from space.

This video goes to show how New Mexico has always been at the forefront of innovation and new technological findings.