NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Since 1964, research at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo has centered on biological factors related to spaceflight. In 1953, Doctor John Paul Stapp became head of the Aeromedical Field Laboratory at Holloman.

Stapp’s personal interest was in the effects of rapid acceleration and deceleration of the human body. He devised several types of equipment to study this topic, using animals and human volunteers. He always tested an experiment on himself before allowing other men to experience it in order to ensure its safety.

In 1954, Stapp rode a rocket-propelled sled on Holloman’s high-speed test track in three successively more severe acceleration and deceleration tests. He also tested nine rocket engines on the back of the sled, igniting for five seconds and propelling him to a speed of 632 miles per hour.

After the acceleration, the rockets shut down and the sled hit a water brake section that brought it to a complete stop in 1.25 seconds. During the stop, Stapp experienced 25 Gs of sustained deceleration that actually peaked at 46 Gs for a fraction of a second. Stapp had broken blood vessels in his eyes but was back to essentially normal health by the following day.