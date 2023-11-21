ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s high altitude and nearly 300 days of sunshine annually make it the perfect place for solar testing and research. On the morning of February 1, 2003, a series of bright falling objects appeared over the skies of Louisiana and Texas.

As the world would soon learn the blinding streaks of light were all that remained of the Space Shuttle Columbia, which disintegrated upon re-entry after spending more than two weeks in orbit.

NASA later determined a piece of the external tank’s insulation broke off during lift-off, colliding with the left wing of the shuttle and fatally compromising its heat shield. It was the second catastrophic loss of a space shuttle and all but brought NASA’s shuttle program to a close.

Scientist and engineer Dr. Kenneth Armijo, with Sandia National Laboratory, was part of the team that rained and prepared the astronauts for their fateful mission. As part of the shuttle’s propulsion group, he worked in close quarters during simulations with one of the mission’s astronauts.

“It was important that we, as engineers, understood the impact that our design work did. it also showed us the importance for validation of design work. everything looks good on paper or a chalkboard. But until you actually prove it under certain heat transfer or high-flux conditions, you just don’t know what you’re really gonna get,” said Armijo.

It’s finding that certainty for space vehicles that Dr. Armijo and his team at the National Solar Thermal Test Facility on the campus of Sandia National Labs are working on. “The research we do, in concentrating solar thermal, with our ability to put beams of light on to towers, and on to solar furnaces and solar reactors…and get to temperatures of 3000 celsius (not Fahrenheit) allow us to examine the environments during re-entry for all these advanced materials, and how they can survive,” said Armijo.

There are a couple of specific projects Dr. Armijo and his team are working on. The first involves finding solutions for deep space probes, which will harness the gravitational pull of the sun to slingshot the vehicle beyond our solar system.

However, getting close to the sun means prolonged periods of time, more than an hour at extremely high temperatures. Armijo’s team of engineers are working diligently to ensure the safety of heat shields which can literally be the difference between life and death.

With private companies like SpaceX and Virgin Galactic growing their plans for development as well as new missions for NASA in the coming years, the work Armijo and his team are doing now at NSTTF will undoubtedly prove invaluable for future missions and future astronauts. The facility is also working on solar energy applications for agriculture which includes brewing beer, roasting coffee, and green chile.