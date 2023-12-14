ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The state’s Economic Development Department is responsible for far more than just monetary growth in the state. On this latest episode of “New Mexico Frontiers: The Digital Show”, Chad Brummett spoke with acting cabinet secretary Jon Clark with EDD about the numerous initiatives and responsibilities the department has within the state.

The department has been ramping up its efforts to help small business owners and entrepreneurs in the state get their dreams off the ground. They’ve added online portals here that have everything budding businesses need to hit the ground running. They’ve also played crucial roles in helping larger companies, like Intel, navigate difficult financial situations to not only keep doors open but to help them grow as well.

The department is also developing a “media academy,” which will help New Mexicans interested in finding careers in film and television learn the vital skills to success on a busy set. As Clark says, many of the jobs in film and television pay higher than what most New Mexicans may be used to earning at their jobs.

Clark also shares what the department is gearing up for when it comes to the Legislative session in January. He says the department will be looking for more staff to accommodate the growth the state is experiencing. In addition, they’ll be asking for $30 million to develop their LEDA program, which has proven vital to developing small businesses and sustaining larger business developments.

