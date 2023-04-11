RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio has New Mexico written all over it. Or, at least, illuminating it. The striking light design of its outdoor concourse is the work of Insight Lighting, a company based in Rio Rancho.

But the Hall of Fame is just the tip of the iceberg in a long list of impressive jobs. Founded in 1991 by entrepreneur David Patterson, Insight Lighting has lit dozens of projects around New Mexico, as well as high-profile locations in the United States.

Executive Vice President Chris Kreuter says the company has always had a focus on throwing “a lot of light in a tight pattern”, without taking up valuable real estate with lighting instruments or installations.

“Everyone loves lighting,” says Kreuter, “but no one wants to see the fixtures typically.”

The biggest names in their portfolio include the Phoenix Sky Harbor airport, the Denver International Airport, San Diego State University’s Snapdragon Stadium, Gray’s Station Pedestrian Bridge in Des Moines, Iowa, and the Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse, New York. See Insight Lighting’s portfolio here.

Quite possibly their biggest project was the Vancouver Games’ bobsled track. Requiring more than 1,000 lighting instruments, Insight met the unique challenge of providing clear lighting for the track itself without blinding spectators tuned in around the world.

It’s a feat in which Kreuter, and Insight Lighting, take great pride.