NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From selling maps to mapping out complex computer systems, HOLMANS USA has gone through quite the evolution in its nearly 70 years of business. As part of the KRQE original series “New Mexico Frontiers,” Chad Brummett shares the journey of its CEO – a journey that, oddly enough, started on the baseball diamond.

According to a recent report from LinkedIn, the tech industry has one of the highest turnover rates. Spurred by competitive pay and a business model changing at break-neck speeds, many big companies are finding it difficult to retain talent; that is not the case at HOLMANS USA.

HOLMANS USA is a New Mexico-based IT firm with clients all across the United States. The company’s CEO and president, John Santoru, started with the company while he was still a student at the University of New Mexico. “I’m actually very proud that HOLMANS USA is the only employer I’ve ever had,” said Santoru.

While playing in an adult softball league, Santoru met a man that would change the trajectory of his life forever – Tony Trujillo. “One day, he goes, ‘You have anything lined up after school?’ I go, ‘No, I don’t.’ And I’d been doing the career fairs and all those things. He goes, ‘You ought to come work for me,’ and I go, ‘Sure.'”

Trujillo was, at that time, the CEO of HOLMANS USA, which has had quite an evolution throughout the years. It was founded by E.S. and Mary Holman in 1955. The company started out by selling maps, technical books, drafting supplies, and art supplies. In 1970, HOLMANS USA expanded its product line and began selling high-end surveying equipment.

A 50-year-long relationship with Hewlett Packard (HP) began in 1972 with the addition of the HP-35 RPN Calculator. In the 1980s, the company started selling products from an up-and-coming computer company from Cupertino, California. Things really started to take off from there.

Santoru came to work for HOLMANS in 1992, starting off in the warehouse, then quickly moving up the line to cashier, outside sales, director of sales, then to vice president of sales.

“And then, in the mid-2000s, 2005, 2006, we became what I call a local regional company. Then we expanded to a national company and went into Lawrence Livermore, which is in Livermore, California, got a contract there, set up an office there. And then we went to Oak Ridge,” said Santoru.

As the company expanded, its roots grew even deeper here in New Mexico. Procuring its first contract with Sandia National Labs in 1988, HOLMANS developed decades-long relationships with powerhouses like Los Alamos National Labs and nearly 20 different Department of Energy labs throughout the United States. “Staying with a local company, growing with that company, and seeing that growth is amazing. It really is,” said Santoru.

Santoru’s commitment to grow from within and his sense of loyalty comes from two key individuals in his life – inside and outside the walls of HOLMANS. The first is Tony Trujillo, who handed Santoru the reins of CEO and president in April 2022. The other is Santoru’s mother. “It all starts with my mother. My work ethic, my pseudo discipline, my compassion for people, my empathy for people. It starts with my mother.”

It is a combination of compassion, leadership, and discipline that keeps this homegrown company expanding in New Mexico and throughout the county. Santoru says that while the company is looking to expand to other states, they have no intention of moving their home base out of New Mexico.