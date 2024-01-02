ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Architects and city planners are finding more accurate ways to design and monitor municipalities through digital twins. It’s a technology that has been in place in space exploration for more than a decade and is finding earth-bound applications right here in New Mexico.

A phrase first coined in 2010 by NASA, the concept of “digital twins” has grown into use by a variety of industries. Essentially a “digital twin” is a real-time representation of a building or object outfitted with an army of sensors. Those sensors can relay a multitude of data, including energy consumption, temperatures, and foot traffic among others. “Steve Jobs put a computer in your pocket and with digital twins, we’re hoping to put a building in your pocket instead, and really give you the ability to see at every perspective what a building is doing, how it’s evolving, and how we can change it to better fit our needs,” said Felix Diaz, Director of Advanced Technology for Dekker Perich Sabatini.

Diaz says the Dekker Perich Sabatini architectural firm in Albuquerque has been testing the emerging technology in architecture on a subject that is easily trackable — themselves. “”It helps us to amplify what we already do extremely well and gives us another tool, another voice, another way to show our clients that we understand what they need, but more importantly, that they have a way to tell us what they need,” said Diaz.

The team at DPS says that digital twins are utilized long after the ribbon cutting for a new building. Over time, architects and designers can analyze data collected on a building to better determine how it is used in real-world applications, make corrections and diagnostics from remote locations, and even inform future renovations and expansions of existing designs.

Benjamin Gardner is the CEO of DPS. He foresees digital twins being a game changer in the industry.

Diaz also says that in addition to their own firm, DPS is implementing the technology on a handful of their new projects with clients hoping that digital twins will someday become the rule for smart design, rather than the exception.