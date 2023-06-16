NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Part of Verus Research‘s mission in New Mexico is to find and cultivate the best home-grown engineering talent. One of those engineers started their journey to the stars from behind bars: 40-year-old Frank Salas.

Salas started out on what he calls “the wrong path” early in life. At the age of 20, he was arrested for selling crack cocaine to an undercover DEA agent. The arrest resulted in a conviction and a ten-year sentence to federal prison.

“When I went in, and it was just kind of like…oh, it’s my turn now, you know. As stupid as that sounds, it’s just kind of, like, the mindset,” says Salas regarding his arrest.

Salas spent the next years bouncing from location to location in the federal prison system. Then, five years into his sentence, while incarcerated in Kentucky, he came across a book about quantum mechanics.

“I wouldn’t say my mind completely changed at that point, but it started to shift. I started to get a little bit more philosophical with myself, ask myself different questions about life. And just, kind of like, things I never thought about,” says Salas.

That book, along with friendships forged in prison, led Salas to think about a future outside the walls of prison. Having served nine years of his ten-year sentence, Salas was released in 2012.

“When I got out of prison, I had nothing. I had literally $0.27 that was left over on my commissary account. When I got out, I had a bag of, like, soaps and a bag of my favorite books,” says Salas.

With the help of family and friends, Salas slowly built a new life for himself. He quickly enrolled in CNM; then, he moved to UNM, where he graduated in 2016 with a bachelor’s in electrical engineering. After that, he was accepted to the graduate program at the University of Michigan, earning his master’s in electrical engineering.

Salas found himself asking new questions: Where to work? Where to live? Where to start his new life and raise his family?

When Salas and his family came to Albuquerque for a holiday visit, he noticed the sign of a building across the parking lot from the store he was shopping in. “And I just saw the Verus research logo on that building. And I was like, ‘I wonder what that is.’ And I pull up their website, and it’s like, ‘Oh shoot, they do, like, electromagnetics. Oh, they have a job opening for an RF engineer.’ And then I applied, and the ball just rolled, like, super fast,” says Salas.

Verus Research’s staff is predominately New Mexican, with nearly 70% of their employees hailing from the state. With his new job, in what Salas calls “an ego-free, collaborative, environment,” he was able to relocate his growing family back to New Mexico.

Now, Salas’ uncertainty is not for his future but for the exploration research he is completing with Verus. His wife, five-year-old daughter, and two-year-old son are at the center of a life that is now driven by purpose.

Verus was recently awarded a $203 million contract through the U.S. Army – the largest contract in the company’s history. It will aid in the development of defense capabilities, particularly with directed energy, electronic warfare, and nuclear systems.