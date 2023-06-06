ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fitness apps are changing the way many people exercise. One start-up company in New Mexico is using the technology to reach athletes who have a unique set of challenges.

Navy veteran John White leads a virtual class from his studio in San Diego, California. His clientele tune in from places like England, France, Germany and Nigeria.

But the athletes he focuses on face more than just distance in their fitness challenges. John and his brother Adam, who lives in Tijears, New Mexico, founded TruFit Adaptive Fitness in 2010.

After John began working with the Arc of San Diego, he discovered a large gap within the fitness community for athletes with different needs.

The brothers turned from their original plan of developing sports equipment to focus their efforts to help what he calls a “ghost population.”

Chris Hill and his mother Esther Coit have been TruFit athletes for several years. Chris has spastic quadriplegia, a form of cerebral palsy that severely affects the muscles in the arms, legs, and torso.

Chris’s workout is both virtually and in person with the TruFit program at least three times a week. He’ll also help John with classes from time to time, demonstrating the workouts for other athletes.

TruFit’s community is growing. The smartphone and tablet app launched in 2022. Their YouTube channel continues to grow in both subscribers and content. They will also be available on a web-based app and smart TVs in the near future.

For athletes like Chris, TruFit has been a priceless tool in maintaining a healthy mind and body. TruFit recently partnered with Presbyterian Health Plan to offer its members access to the app. The monthly subscription will be $10.