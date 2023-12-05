ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A small business in Albuquerque is offering big flavors with a European aesthetic just in time for those holiday parties. Nestled in the corner of Albuquerque’s Sawmill Market is a gallery of exquisite creations. There you can find pastries with colorful seasonal flair.

Armani Brigante and his staff are busy this time of year at Crème de la Crème, a European-styled pastry boutique that offers daily treats and catering solutions for clients all throughout New Mexico. “It was really born out of a love and a passion for hospitality and creating some very special creations and products and also doing something very special for the community that hadn’t been done before,” said Brigante, executive chef/owner of Crème de la Crème.

Brigante, who was born and raised in New Mexico, graduated from the University of New Mexico and decided to shift his career focus to fine desserts. He moved to San Diego after graduation to train privately with a Parisian and Italian chef. Equipped with a world-class education in the field, he returned to New Mexico to start Crème de la Crème more than six years ago.

The company’s craft started small at first with Brigante opening a coffee shop. Soon after, their pastries led to a featured partnership with Marble Brewery, hosting events like “Brazilian Brews.”

Brigante’s craft soon caught the attention of producers in the film industry who would then hire the company to cater special events. That also led to other high-end events, which established Crème de la Crème’s reputation as the go-to for luxury pastries.

Demand for their creations outside of luxury events led Brigante and the company to set up roots in the Sawmill Market about eight months ago. The move provided them the chance to offer their creations to everyone, as well as establish retail options, including imported chocolates, home and beauty products, and other unique creations that support the company’s vision.

While Crème de la Crème is continually eyeing growth for the company, Brigante says they have no plans to expand their footprint. However, they hope to enrich their customer’s experience at the Sawmill Market cultivating a culinary destination for the most robust of palates. Brigante says the company is planning on implementing private gatherings at Sawmill Market with special plans for the holidays, Valentine’s Day, and Mother’s Day in 2024.

