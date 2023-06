ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last month, KRQE reported on a group of middle school students raising money to participate in the American Rocketry Challenge. Thanks in part to Newspace Nexus, “The Star Destroyers,” a rocketry club based in Albuquerque raised money to get to the competition in Virginia.

The students were able to present their rocket design to senators, legislators and engineers from NASA.