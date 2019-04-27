Cowboys pick Connor McGovern in round 3 of the NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dallas Cowboys drafted Connor McGovern in round 3 of the 2019 NFL draft – the 90th overall pick. McGovern is a 6’5” 323-pound offensive lineman from Penn State.
In 2018, his junior season, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. In three years with Penn State, he played 39 games – starting in most of them.
The Associated Press said, “McGovern brings the versatility the Cowboys covet with offensive linemen.”
He played guard as a freshman, center as a sophomore and mostly guard his final season in 2018. He is skipping his senior season to join the Cowboys.
(The Associated Press contriubted to this report.)