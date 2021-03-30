Newsfeed Now: Witnesses of George Floyd’s deadly arrest to take stand in Chauvin trial; Nike sues over Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Ten months ago, the world watched as the death of George Floyd became a catalyst for nationwide protests and calls for police reform.

Now in one of the most high-profile and racially-charged cases the nation has seen in years, the murder trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

The second day of the trial is underway. Witnesses of the deadly arrest are expected to return to the stand.

Watch the trial live on NewsNation Now.

Other stories in today’s show:

A police department in Maryland recently released a video from January 2020 of an interaction between officers and a 5-year-old who walked out of his school.

See the full story now on WDVM.

If you’re expecting your tax refund but it hasn’t arrived, you may be one of the growing numbers of taxpayers who have been flagged by the IRS.

It has nothing to do with getting audited. It’s all to prevent fraud.

See the full story now on WSPA.

The NCAA Tournament is halfway through the Elite Eight.

In the women’s tournament, Connecticut and Arizona are advancing to the Final Four, while the other half of the Final Four will be determined tonight between Texas and South Carolina, as well as Louisville and Stanford.

In the men’s tournament, Houston and Baylor advance to the Final Four, while the other half will be determined tonight between USC and Gonzaga, as well as UCLA and Michigan.

Find out the latest on the NCAA Tournament on FOX59.

A Navajo woman has become a viral sensation, showcasing her skateboarding skills on the reservation.

She’s hoping with her growing platform that a new skate park can be built and will inspire others to pursue their passions.

See the full story now on KRQE.

Nike is legally fighting back after a company used one of its shoes to create and sell 666 “Satan Shoes”.

The brand MSCHF customized a Nike staple with satanic symbols, even adding a drop of human blood.

The new sneakers have the backing of popular rapper Lil Nas X.

See the full story now on NewsNation.

Oscar Mayer announced via social media they’re going to be giving out shoelaces that smell like bacon.

Find out more information on this story from CW39.