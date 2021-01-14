Newsfeed Now: What’s next after impeachment vote; New video shows a Texas officer shoot an unarmed man

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump is now the only American president to be impeached twice. He has less than a week left in office, and now all eyes are on whether the senate will act to try to remove him before then.

Newly released video is giving the public its first look at an unarmed Texas man’s final moments before a police officer shot and killed him Sunday evening. Now neighbors and family members are demanding answers.

Each year the night sky is filled with some amazing sights, and you can probably guess that the stars are pointing to another spectacular show for 2021! Stargazers get your telescopes ready because there are quite a few events to check out this year.

An Oregon man who was taking down his Christmas lights is now sharing a viral video showing how is four-legged furry friend joined him on the roof for the job.

