Zozobra sees record number of attendees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizers of the burning of Zozobra are already looking forward to next year’s event following Friday’s record-breaking attendance.

In 2018, there were issues with people missing the show because of delays with bag checks at the entrance and poor weather. However, the Zozobra Event Chairman says it was a different story last night.

“We had 63,993 folks last night. That does not include law enforcement but it does include all of our volunteers,” says Raymond Sandoval.

Sandoval says about 1,700 more people than last year, showed up to watch Old Man Gloom at Santa Fe’s Fort Marcy Park. He says there were no problems at the entrance gates after they made a few changes to what people could bring into the park.

Last year, the long lines caused many people to miss the show, and the Kiwanis Club had to give refunds. Sandoval says the main issue they ran into last night was windy weather that caused a slight hiccup during Old Man Gloom’s final moments.

“We did an autopsy of Zozobra’s remains last night. We figured out the wind had broken one of the controllers in one of the eyes so we weren’t able to light both eyes,” he says.

Sandoval says for next year, they will try to make Old Man Gloom more resistant to any potential weather issues.

As for public safety, event officials say there were no arrests or traffic problems during last night’s burn.

Next year’s event is planned for September 4 and will set Old Man Gloom in the 1980s.