ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case of Angel Grado, the young man who killed army specialist Isaiah Villanueva at a house party three years ago, has come to a close. Grado was sentenced late this afternoon and then set free. The family of Villanueva can’t believe how it all ended, filling the courtroom with emotion as speaking out against Grado, but in the end, the family says justice wasn’t served.

Grado was facing a second-degree murder charge for shooting and killing 19-year-old Isaiah Villenuva at a home near Rio Bravo and 2nd Street in 2019. Grado was 17 at the time, a juvenile. Grado claimed it was self-defense, but a jury found him not guilty of second-degree murder and convicted him of voluntary manslaughter.

That conviction does not carry adult sentencing, which means he can’t be held past the age of 21 as of Friday, Grado is 21. “The law gives me only one choice, in disposing of this case today. You have been adjudicated to have committed those acts. The law requires that I release you from this jurisdiction,” said Judge Lucy Solimon.

Still grieving from their loss, Villanueva’s family shared a 15-minute video of Isaiah’s life, Villanueva’s mother saying her son deserves better. “You not only took a precious soul out of this world, you devastated so many lives, you shattered our hearts, you left us with a life sentence on this earth of so much pain and suffering that will never go away because we will never have Isaiah back,” said Lashanna Villanueva.

Villanueva’s family says they fear Grado hasn’t learned his lesson and will kill again, Villanueva’s mother says she will continue to fight for change and murder victims. The Villanueva family is suing Grado and the man they say supplied alcohol to underage drinkers at that party. That lawsuit was on hold until the criminal case wrapped up.