Yeshiva forward Michael Bixon hugs forward Daniel Katz, back to camera, after the team’s 102-83 win over Penn State-Harrisburg in the second round of the NCAA men’s Division III college basketball tournament Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Yeshiva University beat Penn State Harrisburg 102-83 to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time in the history of the Jewish Orthodox institution.

The Maccabees, named after the ancient Jewish rebel warriors, won their 29th straight game in a record-breaking season that began amid concerns over a rise in anti-Semitism and has now been engulfed by the new coronavirus.