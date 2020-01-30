Winds topple US border wall being built; it falls in Mexico

A construction crew works on a fallen section of the US-Mexico border wall as seen from Mexicali, Baja California state, Mexico, on January 29, 2020. – Newly installed panels from the US border wall in Calexico, California, fell over in high winds Wednesday, landing on trees on the Mexican side of the border. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) – Strong winds gusting across Southern California have toppled several panels of a new barrier being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the panels fell down Wednesday into Mexican territory where the border separates the U.S. city of Calexico and the Mexican city of Mexicali. The newspaper says the 30-foot-tall panels had just been anchored in concrete that had not yet set when the gusts hit and they fell on a road. Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones says Mexican authorities responded quickly and diverted traffic. The area is about 100 miles east of San Diego.

