Video: Customer uses Chinese facial recognition technology to buy vending machine items

(KRQE)-The next wave of cashless purchases is being tested in China.

A Business Insider report shows video of a woman in China paying for a drink from the vending machine using facial recognition technology for approval with no cash or card necessary. The video was posted by Chinese technology writer Matthew Brennan.

Another video by the writer appears to show an individual who is not Chinese attempt to unsuccessfully use another facial recognition payment system on a vending machine. The writer explains that it’s due to the person not having an ID issued by mainland China.

Currently, China is using facial recognition in law enforcement and in a social credit system that predicts behavior and trustworthiness.