UK hit by hurricane-force winds, ‘life-threatening’ floods

Soldiers from The Highlanders, 4th Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland assist with flood defences as the UK prepares for widespread weather disruption as Storm Dennis approaches, in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire, England, Saturday, Feb.15, 2020. Enormous waves churned across the North Atlantic on Saturday as Britain braces for a second straight weekend of wild winter weather and flooding that’s already seen the army deployed to help out residents in northern England. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Storm Dennis is roaring across Britain, lashing towns and cities with high winds and dumping so much rain that authorities have urged residents to protect themselves from “life-threatening floods” in Wales and Scotland.

The Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, has issued over 250 flood warnings for England, Scotland and Wales.

The coastal Welsh village of Aberdaron was blasted by hurricane-force winds up to 91 mph (146 kph).

As the winds churned up enormous waves in the North Atlantic and the North Sea, the bodies of two men were pulled from the water Saturday in separate searches off England’s eastern coast.