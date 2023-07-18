EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 43-year-old man is wanted on a warrant for murder stemming from an aggravated assault that happened back in February in South Central El Paso, according to the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force El Paso Division.

The Task Force is currently working with the El Paso Police Department to locate Aaron Durnell Williams, 43.

Williams is accused of stabbing an individual during an argument on Feb. 2 in the area of Magoffin and Noble.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, El Paso Police responded to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to an aggravated assault. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed into emergency surgery but succumbed to his injuries.

Williams, aka Jesus Rivera, is 5’9, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on his left shoulder blade that reads “704 Thug Life.”

In addition to El Paso, Williams has ties to Houston; Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Lawrence and Boston, Massachusetts. He is fluent in Spanish, according to the Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS Tips app.