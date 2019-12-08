Thousands march as Hong Kong protests near half-year mark

Associated Press (AP) – Thousands of people are taking to the streets of Hong Kong in a rally that will test the enduring appeal of a protest movement about to mark half a year of demonstrations.
They chanted “Fight for freedom” as they wound through the Causeway Bay shopping district.
Police announced hours earlier that they found a pistol and other weapons they believe were going to be used during the protest.
Hundreds of thousands of people first marched on June 9 against now-withdrawn proposals to allow criminal suspects to be sent for trial in mainland China.
The movement has expanded to demands for full democracy.