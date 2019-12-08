Thousands march as Hong Kong protests near half-year mark

Protesters hold signs reading “Stop Tear Gas” during a rally against the police’s use of tear gas in Hong Kong, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Hong Kong police have fired more than 10,000 tear gas canisters to quell violent protests that have rocked the city for six months. Its heavy and prolonged use in Hong Kong — one of the world’s most densely populated cities and known for its concrete jungle of high-rises — is unusual and has sparked health fears. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Associated Press (AP) – Thousands of people are taking to the streets of Hong Kong in a rally that will test the enduring appeal of a protest movement about to mark half a year of demonstrations.

They chanted “Fight for freedom” as they wound through the Causeway Bay shopping district.

Police announced hours earlier that they found a pistol and other weapons they believe were going to be used during the protest.

Hundreds of thousands of people first marched on June 9 against now-withdrawn proposals to allow criminal suspects to be sent for trial in mainland China.

The movement has expanded to demands for full democracy.