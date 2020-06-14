The Latest: UK arrests 100 after violent right-wing protest

A wounded member of a far-right group is escorted by British police officers in riot gear, during scuffles as police tries to contain a protest at Trafalgar Square in central London, Saturday, June 13, 2020. British police have imposed strict restrictions on groups protesting in London Saturday in a bid to avoid violent clashes between protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as far-right groups that gathered to counter-protest. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON (AP) – British police say they have arrested more than 100 people after protesters, including far-right activists, clashed with officers in London. Hundreds had turned out for demonstrations Saturday in London, with many saying they wanted to “protect” monuments and statues targeted by anti-racism protesters for links to slavery and British colonialism.

The protests, attended by far-right groups including Britain First, turned violent when some scuffled with riot police and others hurled bottles, flares and smoke grenades at officers. Six police suffered minor injuries. Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the violence, saying “racist thuggery has no place on our streets.” A Black Lives Matter protest had been called off over fears of conflict with the right-wing protesters.