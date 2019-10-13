The Latest: Typhoon leaves 19 dead, 16 missing in Japan

Students and residents scoop dirt as the town is flooded Typhoon Hagibis, in Marumori, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Rescue efforts for people stranded in flooded areas are in full force after a powerful typhoon dashed heavy rainfall and winds through a widespread area of Japan, including Tokyo.(Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) – Kyodo News service has reported 19 people are dead and 16 are missing after Typhoon Hagibis caused massive flooding in Japan.

Kyodo’s tally, which compiled various local reports, says about 100 people have been injured.

Government rescue teams have dispatched helicopters and boats to reach people stranded in flooded homes Sunday, part of a major rescue effort in wide areas of the country, including Tokyo and surrounding areas.

The casualty numbers continue to grow, and the Kyodo report is considerably higher than what the government spokesman gave earlier in the day.

Experts have warned from the start that assessing the damage is difficult because the flooding has struck about a dozen rivers, causing some of them to spill out in more than one spot.