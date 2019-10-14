Survey: A third of people too nice to ask for your name again

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 02: The Union flag flies in front of the Clock face on the Queen Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben on April 2, 2019 in London, England. The current deadline which the United Kingdom is to leave the European Union is April 12, 2019. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(KRQE)- It turns out people are more concerned with politeness than you might have thought with some even going as far as not knowing your name, just because they don’t want to seem rude asking again.

A survey conducted for Crystal Ski Holidays, a UK based ski vacation company, found about one-third of people are too nice to ask someone their name more than once. Of the 2,000 British respondents, one-fifth said they wouldn’t ask the same question twice and 23% said asking a favor of someone can be rude.

Crystal Ski Holiday’s director expands on the study claiming it signifies a lack of confidence.