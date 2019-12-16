Searcher dies while seeking missing California hiker

CALIFORNIA (AP) – Authorities have suspended the search for a missing hiker on Southern California’s Mount Baldy after a searcher was found dead.
Thirty-two-year-old Tim Staples was found in an ice chute Saturday. He’d apparently had fallen to his death. Staples, a recently married schoolteacher, was a nine-year volunteer with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department West Valley Search & Rescue Team.
Searchers have spent nearly a week seeking Sreenivas “Sree” Mokkapati. The 52-year-old Irvine man vanished on Dec. 8 after becoming separated from a group of hikers. Friends and family say he was only prepared for a day hike.