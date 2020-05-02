Russia, Pakistan virus cases spike as others ease controls

World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo taken on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, a medical worker puts on protective gear in order to assist coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit of Vinogradov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Reports of Russian medical workers becoming infected with the coronavirus are emerging almost daily as the country copes with a growing number of patients. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

BEIJING (AP) – Russia and Pakistan have reported their biggest one-day jumps in new coronavirus infections as some other countries and U.S. states where numbers of cases are stabilizing allowed businesses and public activities to reopen. China, where the pandemic began in December, reported one new infection, extending a decline in confirmed cases. South Korea reported six new cases, none in the hard-hit city of Daegu. Russia reported 7,933 new infections, while Pakistan announced 1,297. More than a dozen U.S. states including Texas allowed restaurants and some other businesses to reopen. The first drug shown to help fight the disease received emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss