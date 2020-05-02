BEIJING (AP) – Russia and Pakistan have reported their biggest one-day jumps in new coronavirus infections as some other countries and U.S. states where numbers of cases are stabilizing allowed businesses and public activities to reopen. China, where the pandemic began in December, reported one new infection, extending a decline in confirmed cases. South Korea reported six new cases, none in the hard-hit city of Daegu. Russia reported 7,933 new infections, while Pakistan announced 1,297. More than a dozen U.S. states including Texas allowed restaurants and some other businesses to reopen. The first drug shown to help fight the disease received emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Russia, Pakistan virus cases spike as others ease controls
by: Stephanie ChavezPosted: / Updated: