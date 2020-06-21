Ruling populists look set to win Serbia vote amid pandemic

A police officer, wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus, guards the Serbian parliament building during a protest against President Aleksandar Vucic and his government, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Sign in front reads “Belgrade” in Serbian Cyrillic letters. Serbia is holding a parliamentary vote this weekend that takes place amid concerns over continuing spread of the new coronavirus and deep political divisions in the Balkan country. The ruling populist of President Aleksandar Vucic are expected to cement their grip on power at Sunday’s balloting, facing practically no challenge from the opposition parties despite Serbia’s plummeting democracy record and mounting allegations of corruption. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s ruling populists looked set to tighten their hold on power Sunday in a parliamentary election held despite concerns over the spread of coronavirus in the Balkan country and a partial boycott by the opposition.

Nearly 6.6 million voters were eligible to cast ballots for Serbia’s 250-member parliament and local authorities in the first national election in Europe to take place during the virus pandemic. The voting — initially planned for April but postponed because of the pandemic — comes as Serbia is still reporting dozens of new cases daily after completely relaxing its strict lockdown rules.

President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party appears set for a landslide victory, facing little challenge from the divided opposition.

“I am very pleased that today until midday there were no serious irregularities, that the elections are held in a democratic atmosphere,” Vucic said after voting in Belgrade. “I hope for a success. I hope for a good result.”

While Serbian voters are not choosing a president Sunday, Vucic has dominated the campaign through the mainstream media which he controls, denouncing and ridiculing his critics. He has refuted allegations of abusing his formal ceremonial powers as president by taking a leading role in the campaign.

“For the last four years, we really gave our utmost, so I hope that today Serbian voters will come out and confirm that they are satisfied with our work,” Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said at a voting station in Belgrade. “I hope people will today give their trust to President Aleksandar Vucic and his team.”

Citing the lack of free and fair voting conditions and a danger to public health, several main opposition groups are boycotting the vote. But a number of smaller parties have decided to run, saying the boycott would only sideline an already marginalized opposition.

Sergej Trifunovic, a prominent Serbian movie actor and the leader of an opposition group that broke ranks with the main pro-boycott group, said if you want to be a politician, you have to be in parliament.

“It’s very important that with gloves and masks you protect your health and by using a pen ( for voting) you maintain your dignity and defend your freedom,” he said. “So all of you, go out and vote.”

Health authorities provided face masks, gloves and sanitizers at the polling stations.

A former extreme nationalist, Vucic briefly served as information minister in the government of late strongman Slobodan Milosevic during the 1990s wars in the Balkans. While Vucic now says he seeks European Union membership for Serbia, critics warn that democratic freedoms have eroded since his party came to power in 2012.

The autocratic president has called on his supporters to vote in large numbers to get a strong mandate for internationally mediated peace negotiations on the future of Serbia’s breakaway former province of Kosovo.

A U.S.-brokered Kosovo-Serbia summit is to he held in Washington on June 27, while EU officials have announced plans to restart Brussels-mediated negotiations.

Serbia has refused to recognize Kosovo’s independence and has the support of Russia and China in the dispute.

