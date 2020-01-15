Rapper Akon creates his own city in Senegal

Us singer Akon answers questions from attendees during the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 6, 2019. – Europe’s largest tech event Web Summit will be held at Parque das Nacoes in Lisbon from November 4 to November 7. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SENEGAL (KRQE)- Grammy-award winning rapper and entrepreneur Akon has announced that he has finalized an agreement to create his own city in Senegal calling it, Akon City.

Akon made the announcement via Twitter on Monday. According to his website, Akon was born in Senegal before moving to Union City, New Jersey when he was 7-years-old.

He originally announced plans for the city in 2018, saying it would be built on 2,000 acres which was gifted to him from President of Senegal, Macky Sall according to CNN.

Trade would be exclusively in his own digital cash currency called AKoin, and the city reportedly would be a five-minute drive from the West African state’s new international airport.