(NewsNation Now) — Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on state television he has authorized military operations in Ukraine.

In a televised address, Putin said the action is in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal of occupying Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

He accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to stop Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarization” of Ukraine.

Putin said all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

Shortly after Putin’s announcement, U.S. President Joe Biden released the following statement:

The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable. I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine. U.S. President joe biden

Andrij Dobriansky, communications director for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, said sanctions, and threats thereof, were unlikely to work against Putin.

“[Putin] is not a man who a threat will do anything about. Action is what’s needed and unfortunately, the world decided to act at the very last minute.”

The above graphic shows the build up of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.