(NewsNation) — AP photojournalist Francesco Malavolta captured a powerful image of seven empty strollers at a train station in Przemysl, Poland.

The strollers are gifts for Ukrainian refugee mothers crossing the border with their children.

The photo quickly went viral on social media, touching the hearts of people around the world.

“Strollers left at the station for women arriving from Ukraine with babies,❤️” Malavolta tweeted.