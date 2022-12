(KRQE) — As another year comes to a wrap, many people like to look back and reflect. In 2022, the world lost a handful of notable figures. We’ve compiled a list to remember those who passed over the past year.

January

Football Coach Dan Reeves passed away on January 1 at age 77.

In this file photo, Dan Reeves addresses the media in a pre-game press conference in Miami, FL for Super Bowl XXXIII, as coach of the Atlanta Falcons. (STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Director Peter Bogdanovich passed away on January 6.

Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director of “The Last Picture Show,” and “Paper Moon,” died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Actor Sidney Poitier passed away on January 6.

Actor Sidney Poitier, who died at 94, was the first Black man to win a Best Actor Oscar, doing so for his performance in 1963’s “Lilies of the Field.” Poitier was also the first Black man to earn a nomination in the category several years prior. (AP Photo, File)

Comedian Bob Saget passed away on January 9.

FILE – Bob Saget attends the “Shameless” FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Magazine editor Andre Leon Talley passed away on January 18.

FILE – Vogue magazine editor at large André Leon Talley attends a post-Fashion Week panel discussion on the lack of black images in the current fashion output Sept. 14, 2007, in New York. Talley, the towering former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73. Talley’s literary agent confirmed Talley’s death to USA Today late Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Singer and actor Meat Loaf passed away on January 20.

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2009, file photo, singer Michael Lee Aday, who goes by the stage name Meat Loaf, arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Neil Diamond in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Comedian Louie Anderson passed away on January 21.

FILE – Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016. A spokesman for Anderson said he was being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital; he was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Cheslie Kryst, named Miss USA in 2019, passed away on January 30.

FILE – Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst gets crowned by last year’s winner Sarah Rose Summers after winning the 2019 Miss USA final competition in the Grand Theatre in the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., on May 2, 2019. Kryst, a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died. Police said the 30-year-old Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building. She was pronounced dead at the scene on Jan. 30, 2022. Her family confirmed her death in a statement. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)

February

Filmmaker Ivan Reitman passed away on February 12.

FILE – Director Jason Reitman, right, and his father Ivan Reitman arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “Tully” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. He was 75. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

March

Actor Emilio Delgado passed away on March 10.

In this photo provided by Sesame Workshop, Emilio Delgado poses for a picture at Kaufman Astoria Studios while filming the 50th season of “Sesame Street,” in October 2018. Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died on March 10, 2022. He was 81. (Zach Hyman/Sesame Workshop via AP)

Madeleine Albright, the former Secretary of State, passed away on March 23.

FILE – In this May 24, 2012, photo, former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright smiles at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington. President Joe Biden and top diplomats paid tribute on April 27, 2022, to former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, the first woman to hold the job, who died at age 84. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Musician Taylor Hawkins passed away on March 25.

FILE – Musician Taylor Hawkins appears at One Love Malibu in Calabasas, Calif., on Dec. 2, 2018. He belonged to the rock group Foo Fighters. Hawkins died on March 25, 2022, during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

April

Actress Estelle Harris passed away on April 2.

FILE – Actress Estelle Harris (L) and Jason Alexander greet each other at the after-party for “The Producers” at the Hollywood Palladium on May 29, 2003, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Gilbert Gottfried, a voice actor and comedian, passed away on April 12.

Gilbert Gottfried, seen here in 2018, died Tuesday, April 12, after a long illness, his family announced this week. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Hockey player Mike Bossy passed away on April 14.

FILE – Hockey Hall of Famer and former New York Islander Mike Bossy waves to fans as he is introduced before the NHL hockey game between the Islanders and the Boston Bruins at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015. Bossy, one of hockey’s most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, died Friday, April 15, 2022, after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)

Singer Naomi Judd passed away on April 30.

FILE – Naomi Judd poses at the Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Oct. 6, 2012. She passed away on April 30. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

May

Actor Ray Liotta passed away on May 25.

FILE – Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

June

Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, died at 95 on June 3.

FILE – Ann Taylor Cook, poses at her Tampa, Fla., home Wednesday afternoon Feb. 4, 2004, with a copy of her photo that is used on all Gerber baby food products. Ann Turner Cook, whose cherubic baby face was known the world over as the original Gerber baby, has died. She was 95. Gerber announced Cook’s passing in an Instagram post on June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

July

Actor James Caan passed away on July 6.

FILE – Co-stars James Caan, left, and Barbra Streisand appear at a press conference for their film “Funny Lady” in New York on March 11, 1975. Caan, who had notable roles in “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Misery,” died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at age 82. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File)

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed away on July 8.

In this image from a video, Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan shortly before he was shot Friday, July 8, 2022. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation’s most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said. (Kyodo News via AP)

Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana Trump, passed away on July 14.

FILE – Ivana Trump poses before the Baby Phat spring 2008 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, on Sept. 7, 2007. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

Samuel Sandoval, a Navajo Code Talker, that served during WWII passed away on July 29.

In this 2013 photo, Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval talks about his experiences in the military in Cortez, Colo. Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died at age 98. Sandoval died late Friday, July 29, 2022, at a hospital in Shiprock, N.M., his wife, Malula told The Associated Press on Saturday. (Sam Green/The Cortez Journal via AP)

Actress Nichelle Nichols passed away on July 30.

FILE – Actor Nichelle Nichols speaks during the Creation Entertainment’s Official Star Trek Convention at The Westin O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill., Sunday, June 8, 2014. Nichols, who gained fame as Lt. Ntoya Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, her family said. She was 89. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)

Basketball player Bill Russell passed away on July 31.

FILE – Bill Russell grins at announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics basketball team, April 18, 1966. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo, File)

August

Sports broadcaster Vin Scully died on August 2.

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, photo, broadcaster Vin Scully poses for a photo prior a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles. The Hall of Fame broadcaster, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022. He was 94. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Actress Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8.

FILE – Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John attends the 2018 G’Day USA Los Angeles Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2018. Newton-John, a longtime resident of Australia whose sales topped 100 million albums, died at her southern California ranch, John Easterling, her husband, wrote on Instagram and Facebook. She was 73. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

September

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8.

FILE – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022 was arguably the most high-profile death this year. In her 70 years on the British throne, she helped modernize the monarchy across decades of enormous social change, royal marriages and births, and family scandals. For most Britons, she was the only monarch they had ever known. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Actress Louise Fletcher passed away on September 22.

FILE – Louise Fletcher holds the Academy Award she won for her leading role in “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” in Los Angeles, March 30, 1976. Fletcher died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at age 88. (AP Photo/File)

Rapper Coolio passed away on September 28.

FILE – Coolio performs during the “I Love The 90’s” tour on Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill. Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59, his manager said. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

October

Actress Angela Lansbury died at 96 on October 11.

FILE – Angela Lansbury poses for a portrait during press day for “Blithe Spirit” in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2014. Lansbury, the big-eyed, scene-stealing British actress who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” died peacefully at her home in Los Angeles. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Robbie Coltrane passed away on October 14.

FILE – Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, central London, for the world premiere of “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the last film in the series on July 7, 2011. Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died at a hospital in Scotland. He was 72. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)

Former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter passed away on October 24.

In this Sept. 22, 2016 file photo, Defense Secretary Ash Carter testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Actor Leslie Jordan died after a crash on October 24. He was 67.

FILE – Leslie Jordan poses for a portrait at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Jordan, a drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story” died at 67. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Singer and songwriter Jerry Lee Lewis passed away on October 28.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Jerry Lee Lewis performs onstage at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on November 17, 2018 in Cerritos, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

November

Musician Aaron Carter passed away on November 4.

FILE – Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of “Saints & Strangers” at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 9, 2015. Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Actor John Aniston passed away on November 11.

FILE – Actress Jennifer Aniston, left, poses with her father, actor John Aniston, after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2012. John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Actor Robert Clary passed away on November 16.

FILE – Actor, artist and singer Robert Clary poses for a portrait in his home studio on Feb. 26, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Clary, who played a prisoner of war in the TV sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. He was 96. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Brad William Henke passed away on November 28.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actor Brad William Henke attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Jiang Zemin, a Chinese politician, passed away on November 30.

FILE – Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin watches the proceedings at the opening session of the 18th Communist Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov. 8, 2012. Jiang has died on Nov. 30, 2022, at age 96. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura passed away at 97 on November 30.

The second-to-last living Korean War Medal of Honor recipient died at the age of 97. Hiroshi Miyamura was born in Gallup in 1925 and received the Medal of Honor for single-handedly covering the retreat of his troops when they were overrun.

Musician Christine McVie passed away on November 30.

FILE – Christine McVie from the band Fleetwood Mac performs at Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 6, 2014. McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

December

Actor Bob McGrath passed away on December 3.

Bob McGrath attends the 11th annual Sesame Street Workshop Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 29, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)

Actress Kirstie Alley passed away on December 5.

Kirstie Alley attends the LA premiere of “The Fanatic” at the Egyptian Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss known for his work on the Ellen Degeneres Show passed away on December 13.

FILE – Stephen “tWitch” Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento – known as Pelé – died on December 29.

Brazilian soccer legend Pele smiles during a media opportunity at a restaurant in London, March 20, 2015. Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died in Sao Paulo on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. He was 82. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood died at 81 on December 29.